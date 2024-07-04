To promote recycling, 'Waste to Wonder' initiative launched at Amarnath yatra Baltal base camp

Baltal (J-K), Jul 4 (PTI) To raise awareness among Amarnath yatra pilgrims against the use of single-use plastic and about recycling, authorities have launched an exhibition, "Waste to Wonder", at Baltal, one of the two base camps for the pilgrimage to the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

More than one lakh people have visited the shrine at a height of 3,880 metres since the 52-day yatra began on June 29 from the 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal.

Lord Ganesha and Lord Hanuman are the mascots of the "Waste to Wonder" campaign and at the exhibition, products made from recycled material are on display, an official said.

The products made by self-help groups include recycled paper bags and glass bottles, furniture made from food packaging material, jute bags and items made by using flowers offered at the shrine, the official said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of Rural Sanitation and departments of Rural Department and Panchayati Raj are also implementing a comprehensive programme for waste collection, segregation, transportation, and disposal towards a cleaner and more sustainable pilgrimage, the official said.

He said the success of these initiatives and prioritising sustainable waste management practices sets commendable examples for future yatras to the shrine -- that houses a naturally formed ice-shivlingam.

The officials said the exhibition encouraged responsible waste disposal and also showcased the potential for transformation.

The departments have set up 15 waste processing facilities along the two yatra routes to achieve "zero-landfill" by ensuring a garbage-free sustainable pilgrimage. Nearly 7,000 sanitation workers have been deployed to ensure cleanliness in the entire yatra area.

At the Baltal base camp, methods like bucket composting, home composting and drum composting were also displayed, the official said.

He said the main purpose to display these composting methods was to empower pilgrims to implement sustainable waste management practices.

A counter gave away cotton bags for free to pilgrims to prevent the use of plastic bags at the exhibition, the official said. PTI SKL ANB ANB