To protect democracy, Congress should be kept away from power: BJP leader

Jamshedpur, Jun 25 (PTI) Leader of the opposition in Jharkhand assembly Amar Kumar Bauri on Tuesday said that to protect the Constitution and democracy, the Congress should be kept away from power.

Speaking at a function here to mark the 50 years of Emergency, the BJP leader said Congress does not have the moral right to speak about democracy and the Constitution.

"Former PM Indira Gandhi had killed democracy on this day 50 years ago. How is Congress talking about protecting democracy now? The country is well aware how low Congress can stoop for power," he said.

"RJD chief Lalu Prasad named his daughter 'Misa' after he was sent to jail under MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) during the Emergency. Today, Congress and RJD are not only sitting on each other's lap but Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharati contested the Lok Sabha polls with Congress support," he added.

Bauri alleged the Congress and RJD were trying to mislead the country to grab power. PTI BS SOM