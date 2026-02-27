To protest against celebratory firing FIR, Cong MLA does 'shirshasana' outside MP assembly

Bhopal, Feb 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Babu Jandel on Friday literally brought matters to a head over an FIR against him by performing 'shirshasana' or headstand, a Yoga pose in which the entire body is balanced on the crown of the head, at the Vidhan Bhavan complex here.

A First Information Report was registered against Jandel after one round of celebratory firing at a Mahashivratri programme on February 15.

During Zero Hour of the Budget Session of the assembly, Congress MLAs Pankaj Upadhyay and party whip Sohan Valmiki raised the matter along with Jandel, with the speaker responding that their concerns would be forwarded to the appropriate department.

However, the answer did not satisfy the opposition MLAs, who walked out of the House and protested in front of the statue of Gandhiji on the premises. The highlight of the protest was the headstand by Jandel.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed an FIR was registered against him in December as well when he protested on issues related to cows.

He alleged FIRs are frequently lodged against him, adding the High Court has acquitted him in seven cases.

"I will continue to protest if the state government does not withdraw the case. I am not afraid of going to jail," Jandel said. PTI LAL BNM