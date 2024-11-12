To save flying hours, IAF inaugurates C-295 simulator to train pilots

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) A state-of-the-art simulator for IAF's C-295 aircraft that enables pilots to train in "near-realistic environment" by simulating various missions like tactical airlift, para-dropping, medical evacuation and disaster relief has been inaugurated at Agra Air Force Station.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Air Command, inaugurated the IAF C-295 Full Motion Simulator (FMS) facility on November 11, the defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

A significant proportion of the pilot's training can be undertaken in the simulator thereby saving precious flying hours on the aircraft.

"The state-of-the-art simulator enables the pilots to train in near realistic environment by simulating various missions like tactical airlift, para-dropping, para-trooping, medical evacuation, disaster relief and also enables simulation of several critical situations that can be encountered in actual operations, ensuring that our pilots are battle ready," the ministry said.

It will allow pilots to hone their skills in handling high-risk emergencies that require time critical decisions, thereby enhancing the overall flight safety of military operations, it said.

The induction of C-295 aircraft into the IAF gives a fillip to the aerospace ecosystem of the country, marking the beginning of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in private sector production of transport aircraft in India, it added.

The Ministry of Defence in September 2021 had signed a Rs 21,935-crore contract with Airbus Defense and Space SA, Spain for supply of 56 C-295 aircraft.

Of these 56 aircraft, a total of 16 will be brought in flyaway condition directly from Spain, and 40 will be built in India by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL).

First C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft was delivered in September 2023.

As on date, the IAF has "already inducted six C-295 aircraft" in its Vadodara-based 11 Squadron. The last of the 16 flyaway aircraft will be delivered by August 2025, according to officials.

The IAF is procuring the C-295 aircraft to replace its fleet of ageing Avro-748 planes that entered the service over six decades ago. PTI KND KVK KVK