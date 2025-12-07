To save intangible heritage is to save world's cultural diversity: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said intangible heritage carries the "moral and emotional memories" of societies, urging its preservation to save the world's cultural diversity.

His written message to a gathering of delegates attending the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), being held at the Red Fort here, was read out on the occasion of its opening ceremony on Sunday.

This is the first time that India is hosting a session of the UNESCO panel from December 8-13.

PM Modi's message was read by Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal in the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the chief guest, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, among other dignitaries on the dais.

Modi, in his message, said that it was a matter of great pride that India was hosting this key session.

"You represent not only your nations, but also the living traditions, stories and wisdom that humanity has inherited through time," he told those gathered at the event.

For India, heritage has never been just nostalgia, but it's a living and growing river, a continuous stream of knowledge, creativity and community, the PM said.

"Our civilisational journey has been shaped by the understanding that culture is enriched not only by monuments or manuscripts, but also thrives in the everyday expressions of people such as festivals, rituals, arts, and craftsmanship," Modi said.

The prime minister emphasised that intangible heritage matters because it "carries the moral and emotional memories of societies".

It shapes identity, fosters harmony, strengthen the sense of belonging and transmits traditional knowledge that may not be found in books, the PM said in his message.

Intangible heritage binds communities across generations and offers a sense of continuity in a rapidly changing world, he added.

Modi said, "We are the bridge between ancient heritage and modern aspirations." "Modernisation, urbanisation, conflict, and cultural disruption can cause precious traditions to fade silent. To save intangible heritage is to save the world's cultural diversity," he emphasised.

The prime minister asserted that UNESCO has played a "transformative role" in building a shared global framework for safeguarding intangible heritage.