To settle score with hostel head, govt schoolteacher mixes phenyl in students meal in Sukma; held

Sukma, Aug 27 (PTI) An assistant teacher of a government-run residential school in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district was arrested on Wednesday on attempt to murder charge for allegedly mixing phenyl in meal prepared for students, police said.

The teacher, Dhananjay Sahu, posted at government residential porta cabin schools for boys in Pakela village, was arrested based on a complaint of hostel superintendent Dujal Patel lodged on Tuesday, a police official said.

As per the complaint, Sahu on August 21 mixed phenyl, a type of disinfectant and floor cleaner, into a vegetable dish cooked for dinner for inmates of the school due to his personal grudge against the hostel superintendent.

When a school staffer noticed a foul smell emanating from the food and found empty phenyl bottles nearby, he alerted Patel.

Subsequently, the contaminated food was dumped outside in a safe manner.

Patel informed about the incident to senior officials following which an inquiry was ordered by the Sukma district collector, according to the official.

The probe indicated the role of Sahu in the criminal act, he said.

Based on the probe report, Patel lodged a complaint at the Chhindgarh police station following which the teacher was placed under arrest, he said.

During interrogation, Sahu told police he committed the crime to settle a personal score with the hostel superintendent, the official stated.

Sahu, a resident of Patora village in Durg district, was booked under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said, adding further investigation was underway.

Buildings of porta cabin schools are generally made of prefabricated structures. These schools are located in interior parts of the Bastar region and cater to mostly tribal students residing in remote areas.