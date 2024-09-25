Tobacco Cessation Centre (TCC) opens at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Sep 25 (PTI) Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, J P Nadda has virtually inaugurated a Tobacco Cessation Centre (TCC) at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The TCC, which was inaugurated on Tuesday, will support individuals looking to quit tobacco, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas.

He also lauded the Psychiatry Department for spearheading this important initiative.

The centre is a pivotal step towards achieving a tobacco-free society, aligned with the launch of the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0, the statement said.

The 60-day campaign aims to raise awareness and drive meaningful changes toward tobacco cessation among the youth of the nation.

Dr Biswa Ranjan Mishra, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, said the centre will provide a comprehensive approach, integrating pharmacological and psychosocial support to aid patients in overcoming tobacco dependence.