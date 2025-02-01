Tobacco `largest preventable cause' of cancer in India, responsible for 40 pc cases: oncologist

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Cancer continues to claim millions of lives in India, but tobacco consumption which is responsible for about 40 percent of cancer cases in the country is the single largest preventable cause of the disease, doctors said here on Saturday.

Besides avoiding tobacco and alcohol, cancer risk can be cut down through lifestyle changes, balanced diet and regular health check-ups, experts said at a seminar organised as part of the 'Jagega Bharat Toh Bachega Bharat' campaign by the Ambagopal Foundation here.

"One in five men and one in eight women in India are at risk of developing cancer, due to changing lifestyles, environmental degradation, and lack of awareness. While cancer continues to claim millions of lives, it is largely preventable if individuals adopt healthier lifestyles, avoid tobacco and alcohol consumption, maintain a balanced diet, and undergo regular health check-ups," oncologist Dr Anil D'Cruz said.

Tobacco consumption remains "the single largest preventable cause of cancer" in India, responsible for nearly 40 per cent of cases, he added.

The government should take immediate policy action to curb tobacco consumption, he said, appealing people to quit smoking or chewing tobacco.

Alcohol, he warned, is another major carcinogen, dispelling myths that "moderate" consumption is safe.

A diet rich in vitamins A, C, and E, along with fiber from fruits and vegetables, can reduce susceptibility to the disease, Dr D'Cruz said.

Dr Subhash Palekar, an advocate of zero-budget natural farming and a Padma Shri awardee, claimed that processed and chemically treated foods lead to increase in "acidic" food consumption that can fuel cancer and some chronic illnesses.

He called for a return to traditional Indian diets rich in millets, pulses and fresh vegetables.

Water conservationist and Ramon Magsaysay Award winner Dr Rajendra Singh said there is a direct link between the country's deteriorating environmental conditions, high pollution and rising cancer cases.

Urbanisation and industrial waste have rendered natural water sources undrinkable, leading to a surge in diseases including cancer in Mumbai, he claimed.

Dr Harish Shetty proposed renaming February 4 as 'World Cancer-Free Day' (instead of World Cancer Day) to shift the narrative from treatment to proactive prevention.

Every Indian should take responsibility for their health and well-being of future generations by making informed choices about their lifestyle, diet and the environment, he said. PTI SM KRK