Tobacco products worth Rs 24.5 lakh seized

Thane, Oct 12 (PTI) Police has seized banned tobacco products such as paan masala worth Rs 24.5 lakh here, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The cargo was being transported into the city in a tempo when it was intercepted at Kharigaon toll plaza on Wednesday, he said.

A case was registered against tempo driver Manjitkumar Rai (27) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) rules but no arrest has been made, he said.

The seized good included different brands of Paan Masala and Jafrani Jarda, the official said. PTI COR KRK