Today's geopolitics largely rests on natural resources, their utilisation: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Union minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday highlighted the strategic importance of natural resources and said that today's geopolitics largely rests on natural resources and their utilisation.

Yadav, the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, chaired a meeting of a key platform of institutions under his ministry aimed at improving coordination and collaboration among various bodies.

"Our strength lies in our natural resources, particularly bio resources," he said, adding that while India has advanced in manufacturing, data, software and other industrial sectors, four essentials of life -- food, medicine, energy and oil -- ultimately emanate from nature.

Addressing the National Institute for Research & Application of Natural Resources to Transform, Adapt and Build Resilience (NIRANTAR) platform, Yadav stressed that India has a large repository of natural resources and said there was a need for balanced, suitable and wise utilisation of these resources.

The country must make a "balanced policy for environmental protection and industrial development", he noted.

According to an official statement, Yadav said the four verticals of NIRANTAR focus on different aspects of research, assessment of outcomes and their ultimate utilisation.

He underlined the importance of India's bioresources and said the platform could play a crucial role in ensuring their sustainable use for development.

Referring to climate change challenges, the Union minister said glaciers were diminishing and "development in critical ecosystems like the Himalayas should be balanced".

He said that institutions like the GB Pant National Institute for Himalayan Ecology and the National Institute for Sustainable Coastal Management could play an important role in this regard through cooperation and collaboration.

The minister said that the ministry should be a contributor to the country's development, while preventing the over-exploitation of natural resources.

He added that policymaking for preservation and conservation has a wide impact on the economy. He said NIRANTAR should focus on three aspects -- research, its role in policymaking and the way ahead -- and emphasised the importance of institution-building through committed and capable human resources.

Yadav said a small group of scientists could help coordinate efforts and bridge gaps.

