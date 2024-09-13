Toddler abducted by woman from pavement

Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) A one-year-old girl was abducted from the pavement by an unidentified woman in south Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday behind the Eros theatre where the child and her parents were asleep in the open, said an official.

Her mother woke up to find the girl missing, and alerted the husband. After a search in the area proved futile, they approached Marine Drive police station, he said.

CCTV footage of the spot showed a woman taking away the toddler.

A case of kidnapping was registered and probe was underway, the police official said. PTI DC KRK