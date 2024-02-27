Toddler abducted from govt hospital in Udaipur rescued, woman detained

Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) A 13-month-old girl who was abducted from a government hospital in Udaipur has been rescued and a woman detained in connection with the case, police said on Tuesday.

The girl was kidnapped from Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital in the early hours of Saturday allegedly by Anju, they said.

The toddler was sleeping with her mother in the hospital corridor. When the mother woke up around 4 am, she found that her daughter was missing and alerted the hospital administration, police said.

Primary interrogation reveals that Ajnu is a widow and has been living with Roshan for some time. She did not have any child and wanted to claim that the toddler was her and Roshan’s daughter so she could live with his family, they said.

On examining CCTV footage from various cameras installed in the area, police reached a security guard with whom Anju had talked. The police got information about the woman from him and traced her to Roshan's house in Cheerwa area late on Monday night, they said.

The toddler was rescued and the woman detained, police said.

The woman's husband had died in the past and for around six-seven months, she lived with Roshan. At present, she was living separately from him. She earns a livelihood by doing labour work and lives around the hospital area, they said.

She is being further questioned and Roshan’s role is also being examined, police added.

A case has been registered under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code at Hathipole police station, they said. PTI SDA NB NB