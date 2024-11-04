Toddler among 2 killed as LPG cylinder explodes in Haryana's Kaithal

Kaithal, Nov 4 (PTI) Two people, including a toddler, were killed and as many seriously injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in a house in Cheeka town here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when all the occupants were sleeping. The explosion caused damage to the house and also shattered windows of nearby houses, they said.

Police sub-inspector Suresh Kumar said one of the deceased was a 19-year-old woman and the other was a two-and-a-half-year-old girl.

They were rushed to the government hospital in Guhla. They were later referred to a government hospital in Patiala but died on the way, said police.

After hearing the explosion, the neighbours rushed to the rescue of the family.

Police said a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory has been called to the site to probe the explosion. PTI COR CHS RHL