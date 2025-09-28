Toddler among five dead in van-bus collision in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) At least five people, including a two-year-old child, were killed and ten others were seriously injured on Sunday when a van collided head-on with a state roadways bus here, police said.

The accident took place in Kheri town when a van carrying about 15 passengers crashed into a bus travelling in the opposite direction, police said.

Two of the deceased have been identified as the van driver, Sunil (25), a resident of Pipariya village, and two-year-old Sarafraj from Dateli village, police said.

Police identified two more deceased as Budhram and Rama Shankar, while the identity of the fifth deceased was yet to be established.

Seven seriously injured persons were immediately transferred to Lucknow, while the remaining three are receiving treatment at the district hospital.

Talking to reporters at the district hospital after visiting the injured, Kheri DM Durga Shakti Nagpal said the accident took place at the Oel turn (on Lakhimpur-Sitapur highway), where traffic from both sides had been shifted to the same lane owing to repair work on the other lane.

Kheri DM said that she had talked to the doctors to provide the best possible treatment to the injured, and said she would ensure affected families get maximum compensation.

She also said she would visit the accident site to ascertain the measures to avoid such accidents there in the future.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident. PTI COR CDN AMJ AMJ