Toddler attacked by pit bull in Delhi, receives multiple fractures, stitches

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) A one-and-a-half-year-old girl received three fractures and multiple stitches on her body in an alleged dog attack in north Delhi's Burari area here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on January 2 when a pit bull allegedly attacked the girl outside their house in C Block of Burari. The girl and her grandfather Jageshwar Mehta were out for a walk when the dog attacked the child.

The dog owner had not held on to the leash properly when the pit bull attacked, Mehta told PTI. The dog belonged to Pramod Vishwakarma's son Ujjwal, he said.

"The dog held my child's leg with its jaw and it took us some time to release her from its clutches. My grand daughter has received multiple injuries on her body. Her right leg has received three fractures and multiple stitches," Mehta said.

Mehta added that the girl had to spend two weeks at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

"We approached police for three times but they never registered any case nor took any action against the dog owner," Mehta said, adding the dog had previously attacked another neighbour too.

Police said they were verifying the facts of the matter before registering a case under relevant sections.

In a similar kind of incident, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a neighbour's American Bully dog in Rohini's Sector-25 area on January 9. The girl had received 15 injuries on her body. Several members of the society held a protest against dog menace in their area. PTI ALK ALK SKY SKY