Toddler choked to death by his maternal aunt in Delhi’s Mukherji Nagar

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A woman allegedly choked her one-year-nine-month-old nephew to death at a park in northwest Delhi’s Mukherji Nagar area on Friday afternoon, police said.

The 30-year-old woman, who is reportedly suffering from depression, allegedly attacked the boy in a park in Mukherji Nagar, where she had brought him to play, they said.

After noticing the incident, a local resident rescued the child and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said.

Child’s maternal uncle informed the police, regarding the incident, which occurred around 1.30 pm, he said.

According to the police, the deceased child was a resident of Old Seelampur. He had come to the apartment along with his mother to visit her maternal home.

The accused, who is unmarried, was found unconscious at the spot, police said, adding that she was shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Police have initiated legal action in connection with the case, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

Further details are awaited, police added. PTI SSJ SHS