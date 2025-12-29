Toddler dies after being run over by vehicle in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 29 (PTI) A two-year-old boy died after allegedly being run over by a speeding pickup truck in Gurugram's Sukhrali Enclave, police said on Monday.

After getting information about the accident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, a police team reached the spot and took the driver and his vehicle into custody.

The police said an FIR was registered in the matter and the driver was let off on bail after agreed to join the investigation.

Bihar native Pankaj Mahato, the child's father, in his complaint said he lives with his family on rent in Sukhrali Enclave and works as a mechanic at an auto spare parts shop near Atul Kataria Chowk.

On Sunday afternoon, his son Kartik was playing on the roadside outside their house when a speeding pickup jeep hit him. Neighbours gathered and rescued the injured boy and rushed him to hospital where doctors declared him dead, Mahato said.

People also apprehended the driver, identified as Uttar Pradesh resident Suraj Singh, on the spot and later handed him over to the police, officials said.

The child's body has been handed over to the family after a postmortem. The driver has been included in the investigation and released on bail. Further probe is underway, said ASI Satyawan, the investigating officer.