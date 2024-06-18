Toddler dies after dog 'bite' in T'gana

Hyderabad, Jun 18 (PTI) A month-old boy died after allegedly being bitten by a stray dog in Mahabubabad district of Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Madipally village of Thorrur Mandal on Monday when one stray dog entered the house and bit the 42-day-old baby while he was sleeping, they said, adding the child's mother was working in front of the house.

The boy, who suffered injuries, was taken to a hospital but died on the way, a senior police official said.

The woman had come to her parents' home recently. PTI VVK VVK SS