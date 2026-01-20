Toddler dies after falling from rooftop in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) A toddler died after falling from the rooftop of his house here while basking in the sun with his mother, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Pali Khurd village under the Bharathna police station limits, Station House Officer Vikram Singh said.

He said the one-and-a-half-year old child, identified as Pashu, was playing on the rooftop with his mother on Tuesday morning when he accidentally fell to the ground below, sustaining critical injuries.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot, conducted a preliminary inquiry and sent the body for post-mortem examination, Singh added.