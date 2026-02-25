Toddler dies after falling into open water tank; neighbour booked for negligence

Nagpur, Feb 25 (PTI) A man has been arrested after a two-year-old boy living in the neighbourhood fell into the uncovered water tank he had built outside his house in Minimatanagar area of the city on Wednesday evening, police said.

Kush Rajendra Patel, the deceased, was playing when he accidentally fell into the tank built by Guddu alias Imamuddin Mohammad Azharuddin Shah (42).

Based on a complaint filed by the boy's uncle, police registered a case of culpable homicide due to negligence against Shah and further probe was on, police said. PTI COR KRK