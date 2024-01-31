Toddler dies, two kin injured in LPG cylinder explosion, fire at Surat home

Surat, Jan 31 (PTI) A two-year-old boy died and two members of his family sustained severe burn injuries after a cooking gas cylinder exploded and triggered a fire at their home in Gujarat's Surat city police said on Wednesday.

The toddler succumbed at a civil hospital on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries sustained in the fire that erupted following the cylinder blast at the house in the Bhestan locality on Tuesday evening, a local police station official said.

The liquefied petroleum gas cylinder exploded following a leakage when the family was engaged in cooking in the kitchen, causing a fire in the house and leaving a man, his sister and her son injured, he said.

The trio was shifted to a civil hospital, where the child died while the two other family members are undergoing treatment, the official said.

"We have made a station diary entry of the incident and further investigation was underway," he added. PTI COR KA RSY