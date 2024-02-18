Toddler falls down during temple ritual in Kerala; Child rights panel intervenes

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Feb 18 (PTI) In a shocking accident amidst a temple ritual in the south Kerala district of Pathanamthitta, a nine-month-old child fell to the ground from the hands of a person performing the rite of 'Garudan Thookkam', hanging by his chest from a tall decorated cart.

The baby, who suffered minor injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital and is reportedly not in any danger.

Alarming visuals of the incident, which took place on Saturday night during the 'Garudan Thookkam' ritual at Ezhamkulam Devi Temple here, went viral on social media platforms on Sunday. This particular ritual is performed in temples dedicated to Goddess Bhadrakali in the southern part of Kerala.

In the video, three ritualistic performers are seen holding one baby each in their hands while hanging by their chest from a tall decorated vehicle, and rocking violently. Suddenly, one baby is seen falling from the hands of one of the performers and people pulling the vehicle are seen rushing to pick up the child.

The incident took place within Adoor police station limits but a case has not been registered so far as no one has lodged a complaint, sources said.

However, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights took cognisance of the matter on its own, based on media reports.

"The visuals were so alarming. Parents who hand over children for such rituals are also responsible for this. I asked the District Child Protection Officer to submit a report in this regard at the earliest," K V Manoj Kumar, Chairperson of the Commission, told PTI.

He said that he also contacted Adoor police over phone and directed them to take necessary action.

A formal directive would be sent to the local police station tomorrow.

