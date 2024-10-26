Toddler falls into ditch in Odisha’s Balasore, dies

Balasore (Odisha) Oct 26 (PTI) A toddler died after she fell into a ditch near her house at a village in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said.

The incident took place at Pallasahi village, when the two-and-a-half-year-old girl slipped into the ditch while playing, and was then swept away in flood water following heavy rainfall, they said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The minor has been identified as Adyasa Maharana, a police officer said, adding, investigation is underway. PTI CORR AAM RBT