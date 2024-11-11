Toddler falls into opening of encroached drain in Bhandup, dies

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) An 18-month-old boy died after falling into a 'nullah' (drain) in Mumbai's Bhandup area, a civic official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident took place near Mourya Hall along Gaondevi Road at 6:20pm on Sunday, he added.

"Krishna Omprakash Gupta fell into a small drain opening and was rushed to a nearby hospital after being taken out. He was declared dead by doctors there. The drain is an open one but has been covered at some places by residents, including the toddler's family. They had just kept a small outlet near their home to flush out waste water," he said.

The child fell through this opening, the official added.

Advertisment

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is underway, a Bhandup police station official said. PTI ZA BNM