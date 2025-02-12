Toddler kidnapped from Delhi rescued in UP's Aligarh, four held

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) A two-year-old child kidnapped from a Sunday market in Khajuri Khas of northeast Delhi has been safely rescued from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh with the arrest of four people, including two women, an official said on Wednesday.

The child's mother reported the disappearance on February 10 after losing sight of him in the crowded market, police said.

"After receiving information about the matter, an FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up. Teams analysed over 500 CCTV cameras and identified a suspect carrying a child. Further inquiries led to the arrest of Nahid alias Sahiba and Md Rizwan from Shahdara Railway Station," said the officer.

The officer further said that during sustained interrogation, they admitted to selling the kidnapped child for Rs 3 lakh to a couple in Aligarh.

Based on their confession, a raid was conducted and the child was rescued from Chammo, 54, in Aligarh. She revealed that her daughter and son-in-law had adopted the child through Nahid and Rizwan.

Investigations further exposed Shokin, a 50-year-old Seelampur resident, who had orchestrated the abduction to facilitate the illegal adoption. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said. PTI BM AS AS