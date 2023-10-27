Toddler kidnapped from his home by relative in Thane, case registered

Thane, Oct 27 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane city have registered a case after a woman alleged that her 18-month-old son was kidnapped by her sister’s husband and another man, an official said on Friday.

Quoting the first information report (FIR), the official said that the complainant’s sister is separated from her husband, Sharvar Ali, due to domestic quarrels.

Recently, Ali had approached the complainant asking for the whereabouts of his wife. He went back after the complainant didn’t share any information about his wife.

The complainant alleged that Ali came with another man to her home at Kalwa on Wednesday and abducted her son to settle scores with her.

An official from Kalwa police station said they have registered a case against the two accused on a complaint by the toddler’s mother. No arrests have been made yet, he said. PTI COR NR