Toddler killed in leopard attack in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) The mutilated body of a toddler, who was taken away by a leopard while he was sleeping with her mother in their house, was found on the outskirts of a village here, officials said on Sunday.

Regional Forest Officer Manoj Kumar said the incident occurred late Saturday night when Ghannawati was sleeping with her son, Rohit (1), in the veranda of their home in Nevalganj village of the Sohlewa forest area here.

"Around 2 am, she woke up to the child's cries and saw a leopard carrying him in its mouth. By the time other family members reached the spot, the leopard had disappeared with the child," the officer said.

The forest department team arrived soon after the incident and began searching for the toddler, and the body was found on the outskirts of the village.

District Magistrate Vipin Jain said efforts are on to track the leopard, including the installation of trap cameras and the deployment of three forest department teams.

He added that drones would also be used to monitor wild animal movement in the area. PTI COR CDN APL APL