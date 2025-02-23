Toddler killed, mother seriously injured as car rams into them in Mumbai's Wadala

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) An 18-month-old boy died and his mother was seriously injured after a car hit them while they were sleeping on a footpath in Mumbai's Wadala area, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Balaram Khedekar Road late Saturday night, the RAK Marg police station official said.

"Priya Nikhil Londhe (29) and her son Vardaan were sleeping on the footpath when a speeding car driven by Kamal Vijay Riya (46) hit them. The toddler died on the spot, while Priya sustained serious injuries. Riya was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for causing death by negligence," the official said.

As per preliminary reports, Riya was not drunk at the time of the accident, the official added. PTI ZA BNM