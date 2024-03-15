Toddler raped in Navi Mumbai, hospitalised; accused arrested

Thane, Mar 15 (PTI) A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man in Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The toddler, who suffered injuries in the sexual assault, was admitted to a local hospital, they said, adding the accused, a resident of the Uran area, has been arrested.

He allegedly raped the girl at his residence on Thursday, said an official of the Uran police station.

Based on a complaint by the victim's mother, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) against the accused and arrested him, the official said. PTI COR RSY