Toddler raped in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Aug 9 (PTI) An 18-month-old girl was allegedly raped by a migrant labourer at a poultry farm in a village in this Punjab district, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Vajinder Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday.

The victim's parents, who work at the poultry farm, live there with their daughter.

After his night shift, the girl's father was sleeping in a room with her. The accused allegedly entered the room, picked up the sleeping child, and took her to another place where he raped her, the police said.

The accused fled when the girl's mother, who was working at the farm, heard her daughter's screams and rushed to the spot.

Kumar was later arrested, the police said.

The girl was admitted to the community health centre in Mahilpur. An investigation is underway, they added.

A case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered, the police said. PTI COR CHS SZM