Toddler who fell into a bucket of water dies while undergoing treatment

Thane, Jun 27 (PTI) A one-year-old girl who fell into a bucket of water on June 1 and was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mumbra in Thane district has died, a police official said on Thursday.

Fatima Ibrahim Khan died on June 23, the Mumbra police station official said.

"The child had fallen into a bucket of water while her parents were busy with household chores. She was rushed to a hospital in Kausa where she died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered and a probe is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM