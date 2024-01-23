Toddy tapper falls to death in Karnataka

Mangaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) A 58-year-old toddy tapper died after he slipped and fell from a coconut tree in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vishwambaran, hailing from Dharmasthala.

He was a former director of the Konaje Toppy Tappers’ Society here.

Sources said Vishwambaran had climbed the coconut tree near a house at Somanatha Uliya in Ullal taluk for tapping when he slipped and fell. Ullal police have registered a case. PTI MVG MVG KH