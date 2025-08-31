Toilets, drinking water arranged for Maratha quota protesters: BMC

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Nearly 800 sanitation workers have been deployed to maintain cleanliness and arrangements also made for more than 300 toilets for Maratha quota protesters in Mumbai, the city civic body said on Sunday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also arranged for drinking water and garbage collection, as the agitation by the Maratha community members for reservation entered the third day on Sunday, the BMC said in a release.

Thousands of people from the Maratha community have arrived in Mumbai from various parts of Maharashtra to participate in the quota agitation, spearheaded by Jarange, at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

On the first day of the protest on Friday, Jarange alleged that toilets near the protest venue were deliberately locked, and shops selling snacks and water were closed.

The civic body had later said the quota protesters have been given free access to all 'pay-and-use' toilets in and around Azad Maidan.

The activist's indefinite hunger strike entered the third day on Sunday.

The BMC on Sunday said it has made arrangements for more than 300 toilets, including both permanent and mobile facilities, which are available free of cost. These toilets were being cleaned regularly to maintain hygiene amid the ongoing protest, it said.

The civic body also deployed nearly 800 sanitation workers to maintain cleanliness at the Azad Maidan and surrounding areas, it said.

The BMC has stationed 25 water tankers at key locations, including Azad Maidan, Mahapalika Marg, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Hutatma Smarak Chowk and Bombay Gymkhana, to provide uninterrupted drinking water supply, the release said.

The civic body has also distributed garbage collection bags among protesters and appealed to them to hand over the filled bags to its workers for proper disposal and maintaining cleanliness.

The BMC on Saturday said a medical help desk has also been set up to provide healthcare services to the protesters. Four medical teams and two ambulances were operational round-the-clock in the Azad Maidan area, it said. PTI KK GK