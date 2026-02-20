'Told her to take school bus': Grandmother of child killed in Janakpuri e-rickshaw crash

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A day after losing her 6-year-old granddaughter in an accident involving an overturned e-rickshaw, a distraught Mercy Xavier recalls the child's insistence on taking the three-wheeler instead of the school bus that day.

Xavier told PTI on Friday that, on that fateful morning, she urged her granddaughter to take the school bus.

"But she kept insisting that we take an e-rickshaw. Children can be stubborn. She said in the rickshaw she would get a proper seat, as sometimes there isn't enough space on the bus. I told her we should take the bus, but she was adamant," she said.

Xavier also mentioned a recent conversation with her son, who had just returned from Germany and was shocked by the chaotic traffic conditions in Delhi.

"He couldn't believe how people drive here, completely disregarding laws and rules, putting everyone's lives in danger. I told him, 'This is how it is here,' " she recalled.

She described the e-rickshaw driver as going very slowly when, suddenly, a speeding white car collided with them, causing all three passengers to be thrown onto the road. "I begged the car driver to take my baby to the hospital in his car, but he ran away," Xavier added.

Describing her granddaughter as a "cheerful, active, and well-behaved girl," she expressed the profound sorrow in her heart. "The child was vomiting blood after the accident, while I suffered injuries to my hand and back," she said.

Both the victim and her maternal grandmother, who reside in Lajwanti Garden, were initially taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital after sustaining injuries. They were later transferred to a more advanced facility in Dwarka.

According to police, the girl succumbed to her injuries during treatment. During the investigation, the vehicle involved in the incident was seized.

"The accused driver has been identified as Sanjeev (32), working as a lab assistant at a private college. He was apprehended on Wednesday," a senior police officer said.

Witness statements are being recorded, and CCTV footage from cameras near the fire station and surrounding areas is being reviewed to reconstruct the sequence of events, officials said.