Toll gate staff assaulted in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Dec 3 (PTI) A group of people travelling in a car allegedly assaulted toll gate staff, following an altercation over evading the toll fee, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred late Sunday night at the Talapady toll gate, where three occupants of the car reportedly attacked the toll staff, police said.

The entire episode was captured on CCTV, and efforts are underway to apprehend all suspects involved, they added.

According to police, five men travelling in a car registered in Uttar Pradesh attempted to evade the toll fee while heading to Kerala from Mangaluru. When a staff member from IGS, the toll management company, tried to stop them, the men reportedly became aggressive.

Advertisment

The group stopped their vehicle, confronted the staff, and allegedly attacked them using available objects. Toll employees Manu, Sudham, and Aman sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital for treatment, a senior officer said.

The suspects have been identified as Zulfan, Nifan, and Fayaz, all residents of Ullal. Police have arrested Zulfan, while efforts are underway to trace the other two suspects. PTI COR AMP SSK KH