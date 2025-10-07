Toll in north Bengal flood, landslide rises to 32, several still missing

Darjeeling, Oct 7 (PTI) The toll in the devastating landslides and floods in northern West Bengal rose to 32 on Tuesday, with search and rescue operations continuing as several people remain missing.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha told PTI that 32 bodies have been recovered so far and six people are still missing.

"Our teams are working around the clock in the challenging terrains to locate them," he said.

Among the deceased are two persons from Nepal and Bhutan, officials said.

Heavy rains in the early hours of October 5 triggered massive landslides in the Darjeeling hills and flooded the Dooars region at the foothills, they said.

Among the worst-affected areas are Mirik, Sukhiapokhri and Jorebunglow in Darjeeling, and Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district, they added.

Hundreds of tourists, who were visiting the region during the Durga Puja vacation, remain stranded at cut-off hill pockets as rescue teams, led by the NDRF, make efforts to reach them.

Restoration work is underway on the NH-55, the arterial link between Siliguri and Darjeeling, and other key routes, though many stretches remain blocked by boulders and mudslides, officials said. PTI PNT SOM