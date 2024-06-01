Toll in paint factory blaze in TN's Tiruvallur rises to four, Stalin offers condolences

Chennai, June 1 (PTI) The toll in the paint factory blaze in neighbouring Tiruvallur district rose to four and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday condoled the deaths.

Stating that he was "deeply saddened and anguished" over the death of four persons in the accident, he said the families which lost their kin would be provided government relief.

The chief minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

Four workers at the paint factory in Kakkalur industrial estate were trapped when the fire suddenly broke out at 4 pm on Friday due to an electrical short-circuit. While Shobana escaped with minor injuries, three others died on the spot, police said.

The deceased were identified as B Suganthi, 55, of Chennai, B Parthasarathy, 51, of Kadambathur, and G Pushkar, 37, of Ambattur, here, police said.

A passer-by, later identified as E Srinivasan, 37, of Tiruvallur, sustained severe head injuries when a portion of a shed collapsed in the blaze and hit him. He succumbed on the way to hospital, police said.

The factory was completely gutted and adjoining premises were damaged in the fire.

Tiruvallur Collector Prabhu Shankar, who inspected the damaged site, said the factory owner was detained and further investigation was on. PTI JSP KH