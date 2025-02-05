Toll on KIIFB-funded roads: Ruling LDF continues to justify govt's plan; UDF warns of agitation

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (PTI) The ruling LDF on Wednesday continued to justify the Kerala government's reported move to charge tolls on roads constructed using KIIFB funds, stating that the plan is unlikely to cause any differences of opinion among its coalition partners.

LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said that the front had already decided to adopt a stance in favour of revenue generation.

Other aspects of the matter, such as the total revenue that can be collected, will be decided by the state cabinet, he told reporters here.

The cabinet has yet to initiate such procedures, he added.

"There is unlikely to be any differences within the LDF (over the toll issue). If coalition partners have any concerns, the matter will be discussed. That has been the LDF's approach," Ramakrishnan said.

However, the Congress-led UDF opposition intensified its criticism of the Pinarayi Vijayan government over its reported plan to impose tolls on Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) roads, calling the move tantamount to robbing the public.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan condemned the Left government, stating that they would strongly oppose the decision.

Pointing out that KIIFB roads were constructed using taxpayers' money and fuel cess, he questioned what justification the government had for collecting tolls again from the public for the same roads.

Satheesan also reiterated that the opposition had warned from the beginning that KIIFB's borrowings would become a financial burden on the state government and would not benefit the people.

He accused the Left government of shifting the responsibility for its policy failures onto the public.

The reported move also violates the assurance given in the Legislative Assembly that tolls would not be collected on KIIFB roads, he added.

Amid reports that the Kerala government is considering charging tolls on roads built with KIIFB funds, the CPI(M)-led LDF stated on Tuesday that such revenue-generation measures might be necessary due to the alleged neglect shown to the state by the Centre.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress in the state strongly opposed the move, stating that it would organise strong protests against it.