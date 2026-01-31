Toll plaza firing: One accused shot, another suffers leg fracture while trying to flee, claim police

Gurugram, Jan 31 (PTI) One of the accused arrested in connection with firing at four locations, including Ghamroj toll plaza, was shot and injured by police when he allegedly tried to flee after firing at an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) while being taken for weapon recovery in Purana Behrampur village, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the three accused -- Vinay, Bobby and Pawan -- were arrested on Friday. During interrogation, they revealed about hiding their gun, after which the police took them to recover the weapon used in the crime.

Vinay fired at a police team late Friday night with a "concealed" weapon, striking the bulletproof jacket worn by ASI Manmohan. The police retaliated, and a bullet hit his right leg, the police said.

Another accused, Bobby, was taken to Bhondsi, where he tried to escape from police custody and suffered a leg fracture. Both the injured were admitted to a hospital, they said.

The third accused was sent into judicial custody after being produced in a city court on Saturday, the police said.

The three persons were travelling in a black SUV without a number plate when they allegedly broke through a barricade and fired two rounds following an altercation with toll plaza workers, the police had said on Friday.

The workers narrowly escaped injury as one bullet struck a nearby barricade, while the other struck a FasTag board, they said, adding that the entire incident was captured on CCTV camera.

An FIR was registered in this connection at Bhondsi police station, and Vinay (26), Bobby (25), and Pawan (27), all residents of Kadarpur village in Gurugram, were arrested.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that after firing at the toll plaza, they had also fired on a person named Gokul with the intention of killing him over an old dispute, in Kadarpur village on Thursday night, police had said.

On the same night, they also fired at the house of one Rohit in the same village, while on Tuesday night they fired more than eight rounds at the house of one Rahul over a past dispute, an investigating officer said.

"The accused had opened fire outside the homes of Rahul, Rohit, and Gokul in Kadarpur. They also opened fire at the Ghamroj toll plaza after breaking a barricade over a toll dispute and arguing with toll workers," the Gurugram Police official had said. PTI CORR RT