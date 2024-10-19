Toll waiver at Mumbai entry points is success of agitation by MNS: Raj Thackeray

Thane: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has said that toll has been waived for light motor vehicles at Mumbai's five entry points because of his party's agitation against the levy.

He was speaking in Thane on Friday after meeting officials of the Thane Nagar police station.

"The toll waiver is a success of the MNS's agitation. Everyone is happy today with this move. After many years of agitation, we have finally succeeded and I congratulate all workers of our party. But the cases registered against them during the agitation should now be withdrawn," he said.

"Toll is being collected for the past several years, and we have no idea how much has been collected or where that money has gone," Thackeray said.

During the meeting with the police officials, the MNS president demanded a thorough probe into the molestation case involving an 11-year-old girl here. The accused in the case was arrested but was granted bail by a local court.

Thackeray urged the police to record the victim's statement again and then proceed with the investigation in the act.

Even if the accused belongs to any political party, he should be dealt with strictly, he added.