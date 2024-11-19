Tonk violence: Consensus reached to shift Samravta village to Uniara sub-division, says minister

Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Tuesday said the government will include Samravta village, where violence erupted after people boycotted the recent bypolls, in Uniara sub-division.

Asserting that the government has taken several decision on the post-poll violence in Tonk, the agriculture minister assured that no one will be falsely implicated in the violence A consensus was reached to include Samravta village in Uniara sub-division, for which villagers had boycotted bypolls that happened on November 13, he said.

Samravta village is currently included in Deoli sub-division, which is far away, villagers said.

Talking to the reporters here today, Meena said that 19 people detained by the police following the violence in Samravta were found to be innocent and have been released.

He said that 35 motorcycles, nine four-wheelers, including two police vehicles, were torched during the violence last week.

The state government has decided that it will compensate the loss of the aggrieved after a detailed assessment.

Replying to a question, Meena said that the Tonk violence was being inquired by a divisional commissioner level senior officer as judicial inquiry, as announced before, would take more time.

On November 13, while polling was going on, independent candidate Naresh Meena slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary while he was on election duty in Samravta village in Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency.

When the polling ended and the polling party was leaving, Meena and his supporters allegedly tried to stop them. When the police intervened, they allegedly turned violent in which 26 policemen were injured. Several two-wheelers and four-wheelers, including police vehicles, were also torched in the village.

Four FIRs were registered against Naresh Meena in connection with the violence. PTI AG SKY SKY