Too close for comfort: Victory margin plummets to 162 for AIMIM MLA, 208 for Patole

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Several candidates emerged victorious in the Maharashtra assembly polls by wafer thin margins, including an AIMIM candidate in Malgaon Central by 162 votes and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole by 208 votes from Sakoli.

Advertisment

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) sitting MLA Mufti Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalique defeated Asif Shaikh Rasheed of the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra by 162 votes in Malegaon Central seat in Nashik district.

Patole defeated BJP's Avinash Brahmankar by 208 votes in Sakoli in Bhandara district.

The BJP's Manda Mhatre won from Belapur in Navi Mumbai by a margin of 377 votes, while Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad won from Buldhana by 841 votes.

Advertisment

In Karjat-Jamkhed, sitting NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar retained his seat by 1,243 votes, while state minister and NCP candidate Dilip Walse Patil won from Ambegaon constituency with a margin of 1,523 votes.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena candidate Tanaji Sawant won from Paranda constituency by 1,509 votes.

Maharashtra minister and BJP candidate Atul Save managed to win from Aurangabad East constituency by 2,161 votes. PTI KK BNM