Too little, too late: Cong on Centre proposing 90-day work rule for gig workers

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday termed the Centre's proposal for a 90-day work rule for gig workers to become eligible for social security "too little, too late", as the opposition party called for the need for legislation to protect the rights of workers in the unorganised sector.

The party said it stood with the gig workers and has been an ardent champion of the rights of those in the unorganised sector.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said reports that the Central government proposes a 90-day work rule for gig workers to get social security are "too little, too late".

"Amidst a larger movement by gig workers to secure dignified working conditions, the (Narendra) Modi government has belatedly woken up to the need to do so. But its vision is too little, too late and falls far short of the provisions made out by Congress governments in Telangana, Rajasthan, and Karnataka to support gig workers," he said.

Listing out such provisions made by Congress governments in states, he said these include establishment of a welfare fund for gig workers, through a welfare fee of 1 per cent to 5 per cent of the payout to the worker during each transaction, setting up a tripartite welfare board for gig workers to ensure registration of workers by platforms, welfare fee collection, transparency and workers access to their own information, and implementation of social security schemes.

Besides, no worker can be terminated without a valid written reason and prior notice of 14 days, he said.

"Platforms are required to provide fair contracts and a work environment that is safe and without risk to the health of the worker, with access to adequate rest and access to sanitary facilities.

"The protection of gig workers was a key pillar of the Congress Party's five-point Yuva Nyay agenda during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

"In the NYAY PATH Resolution adopted by the AICC in its Ahmedabad Session on April 9, 2025, the INC had declared that the Congress is an ardent champion of workers on gig platforms and in the unorganised sector. We recognise the need for legislation for the protection of their rights. The Congress continues to stand by gig workers," Ramesh said in his post.