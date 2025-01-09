Too many power centres in Rajasthan govt causing confusion: Pilot

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said people of Rajasthan are suffering due to the confusion caused by too many power centres in the state's BJP government.

He claimed that the BJP ministers and the state government often give conflicting statements and there is no clear policy.

"People are suffering due to too many power centres in the BJP government of the state. Ministers in the government say something and the government says something else," Pilot told reporters here.

Highlighting the issue of the sub-inspector recruitment exam-2021, Pilot said the government is completely confused as its ministers say that they will get the exam cancelled whereas the government denies it.

The people are suffering due to the deadlock within the government. There should be a clear policy. It has been so many months since this has been going on, he said.

"Whether it is the SI recruitment or other examinations, the state of uncertainty and indecision in it creates confusion among the public," he said.

Pilot said there is resentment among the people of the state due to the decisions taken by the BJP government in the last year. He said that Congress will raise the issue related to the people in the Assembly and seek a reply from the government. PTI AG RHL