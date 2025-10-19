'Too voluminous and bulky': Delhi court dismisses bail plea in POCSO case

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of an accused in a POCSO case, saying the around 500-page application was "too voluminous and bulky" and going through it would "consume precious judicial time." Special Judge Rakesh Kumar was hearing the bail plea of an accused against whom a case was registered under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In an order dated October 17, the court stated that the accused's counsel had drafted a "voluminous" bail application, spanning approximately 500 pages, along with annexures, and that the judge was "burdened with the disposal of old matters." It said, "The application is hereby dismissed on account of being too voluminous and bulky and (as it) is going to consume precious judicial time to go through it." The court advised the accused's counsel to concise the plea and said he was at liberty to file a fresh plea. PTI MNR RHL