Took control of half of Nagarjunasagar dam to protect state's rights, says AP Irrigation Minister

Amaravati, Dec 1 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister A Rambabu on Friday said the government took rightful control of part of the Nagarjunasagar dam, located on the border of two Telugu states, in order to protect his state's rights.

Justifying the move, he said the AP government is entitled to 66 percent of Krishna river water.

"Thursday's action of taking control of 13 gates of the project is justified. The Andhra Pradesh government did not make any mistake but only protected its rights," said Rambabu at a press conference.

".. till the 13th gate it is the right of Andhra Pradesh people. I want to inform Telangana people that it is a sensitive issue, we do not want any disputes. We acted to protect our rights," he added.

Pointing to the AP Reorganisation Act, he said though Krishna River water is shared by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as per law, with 66 percent water being allocated to the former and 34 percent to the latter, Telangana had encroached into AP.

According to Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Narayana Reddy, 13 of the 26 gates of Nagarjunasagar dam fall into Telangana's jurisdiction and the remaining into AP.

The Minister also claimed that Telangana illegally set up checkposts on AP side. The neighbouring state also occupied the entire dam, along with Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) Canal on Andhra Pradesh's side, which is crucial to meet the water supply needs of undivided Guntur and Prakasam districts.

Under these circumstances, Ramababu said Andhra Pradesh authorities had to take permission from Telangana to enter their own territory and release their rightful share of water from the dam and also NSP canal which is entirely inside AP.

"This is disadvantageous to Andhra Pradesh's prospects. The control should not be in their hands, both lawfully and according to the principles of natural justice," he added.

Other than utilizing its rightful share of water whenever it wants, Rambabu observed that Andhra Pradesh has no intention to take a drop of Telangana's share.

"We will use only our water, but we need the freedom to release it whenever we want," he said.

Attacking N Chandrababu Naidu, he alleged that Andhra Pradesh lost control of the dam due to TDP leader's inefficiency when he was the CM between 2014 and 2019. PTI STH ROH