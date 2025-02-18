Took lone to send him abroad: Family of lone Himachal deportee

Shimla, Feb 18 (PTI) The lone deportee from Himachal Pradesh, Rohit who reached his Milwan village in Indora sub-division of Kangra district on Tuesday, has maintained a stoic silence since while his distraught family members are in tears.

Rohit was among the third batch of deportees sent by the US to Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday.

After he landed at the Amritsar airport along with other deportees, Kangra authorities escorted him to his village, officials said.

Rohit's family had taken a loan to send him to the US for a better future but their hopes dashed when he was deported with other illegal Indian immigrants. Asha Rani, his inconsolable mother, was repeatedly saying, "How we would repay the debt." Highly upset and distressed, Rohit met her mother but did not narrate his tale of woes. His father has passed away sometime back.

Rohit's mother is working as a mid-day meal helper in a government school. His brother Naresh is also in a foreign country, while his sister is married.

The family of Rohit spent about Rs 45 lakh for sending him to the US. He went to the US through an agent from Amritsar and fell prey to designs of fraudsters, his sister told reporters.

Rohit went to the US one year back. The agent kept him in Amritsar for a week and later sent to Dubai, where he stayed for nearly eight months and reached Mexico after transiting through three-four countries, she said.

The agent got transferred Rs 34 lakh into his account and later asked for Rs 4 lakh twice on the pretext that money has to be paid to a 'guarantor'.

On reaching Mexico, the agent demanded more money, saying that there has been a goof-up and a lawyer has to be engaged for Rohit and after that he stopped picking up the phone, the sister said. PTI BPL KVK KVK