Took tough decisions to change negative perception towards UP, says CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said he took tough decisions to change the negative perception of people towards the state.

He emphasised his "serious efforts" to implement various reforms and said the perception of Uttar Pradesh has not only changed due to well-planned initiatives but entrepreneurs from across the country and the world aspire to invest in the state.

The chief minister was speaking at the 34th foundation day of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority.

"To change the negative perception of people towards Uttar Pradesh, I have taken decisions. Due to our efforts for various reforms, and relentless and well-planned initiatives, the perception of the state has not only changed but, today, entrepreneurs from across the country and the world aspire to invest in it," he said.

During the event, Adityanath -- who represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha before taking over as chief minister -- inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for private sector projects worth Rs 800 crore.

He allocated land for new plots worth Rs 500 crore to bring investments and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 150 crore.

The chief minister also inaugurated the first-ever Gorakhpur Trade Show and delivered profit "mantras" for investment to leading industrialists of the area.

He said the state's image has been improved through the government's initiatives, leading to the participation of major entrepreneurs from across the country and the world in the Global Investors Summit in February.

Investment proposals of Rs 40 lakh crore were received during the summit, he said.

With these memorandums of understanding materialising, there is a guarantee of employment for 1.10 crore people. So work is being expedited on the proposals received during the summit, he said.

Ten years ago, having investment in Gorakhpur was just a dream, the chief minister -- who represents the Gorakhpur Urban constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly -- said.

"Due to gang wars and lawlessness, people lived in fear. There was a risk to life even for an entrepreneur, along with his capital. The name Gorakhpur not only made people in the state nervous but also worried people globally. However, Gorakhpur has now risen above gang wars and lawlessness. Today, it is touching new heights of investment, employment, and development," Adityanath said. PTI ABN SZM