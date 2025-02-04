Top AAP, BJP leaders make beeline for temples on eve of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The top leaders of AAP and BJP on Tuesday sought divine intervention for electoral success on the eve of Assembly polls in Delhi.

While AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal visited the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place along with his wife and children and prayed for the victory of "truth", Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva was seen praying at the Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas.

"It's Tuesday today, the auspicious day of worshipping Hanuman Ji. Visited Prachin Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place for a darshan and prayed that wickedness, hooliganism and injustice are destroyed and truth emerges victorious in Delhi. May Hanuman Ji always bless the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Accompanied by BJP MPs and office-bearers, Sachdeva prayed at the Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas for the victory of his party and its ally JD-U in the elections, the BJP media wing said.

Former MP Parvesh Verma, whom the BJP has pitted against Kejriwal from New Delhi, will pray on the banks of Yamuna near the ITO at 6 am on Wednesday before heading to cast his vote along with his family members, his office said.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on Wednesday from 7 am to 6 pm in more than 13,000 polling booths across the capital. The results will be out on February 8. PTI VIT ARI