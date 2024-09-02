Top actors should break silence, express solidarity with affected women, says Radhika Sarathkumar

Chennai, Sep 2 (PTI) Top actors should break their silence on the Justice Hema Committee report, and express solidarity with actresses who have been treated unfairly in the film industry, actress Radhika Sarathkumar said here on Monday.

Their statement endorsing support to the women in the Malayalam film industry who have been wronged would raise the hopes of actresses who faced harassment, she said.

The Hema committee report had made shocking revelations on sexual harassment, casting couch practices and lobbying in the Malayalam film industry.

"Their simple statement will give hope to the women who have gone through the harassment. I have told my husband (R Sarathkumar) that male actors are the most highly paid in the industry. So, he too should come out in support of the women artistes who are facing problems," Radhika told reporters.

The actress who had recently alleged that hidden cameras were placed inside the vanity vans of a Malayalam film set, said that she clarified the issue with the Special Investigating Team which called her and asked for it.

"They asked for a clarification, which I gave. I didn't file any complaint," she added.

She sought an early end to unfair practices in the film industry and a mechanism that will ensure the safety of women artistes.

The Justice K Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case, and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry. PTI JSP JSP SS